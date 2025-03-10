MP advocates tradition to tackle youth homelessness

[File Photo]

Youth homelessness in Fiji is a growing issue, with more children and young people ending up on the streets.

Independent MP Alipate Tuicolo recently addressed this growing concern in Parliament, calling attention to the factors contributing to this crisis and the need for intervention.

During his address in Parliament, Tuicolo acknowledged the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation for its ongoing efforts to tackle the problem, as well as to Non-Governmental

Article continues after advertisement

Organizations like Aruka Fiji, Child Benefit Fiji, Inspire Pacific and youth groups that have been instrumental in offering support.

Tuicolo pointed out that there are multiple factors leading to youth homelessness, with marriage breakdowns and abuse being two of the most prevalent causes.

He questioned who should assume responsibility for these vulnerable children when a marriage fails, drawing attention to a traditional cultural practice in his vanua (community) that ensures children are never left without care.

According to Tuicolo, in the event of a marriage breakdown, the maternal uncles of the children are expected to step in and take over the responsibility of caring for them.

In his vanua, children are considered precious, especially those who are referred to as “vasu” a term used to describe children of a paternal aunt, who are deeply valued and protected within the community.

Tuicolo stated that under this traditional system, children of broken marriages should never end up on the streets.

He further suggested that a profiling process of homeless youths could reveal that none of the children living on the streets belong to his community, a claim he stood by firmly.

He also called on the Minister of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation to help identify any child who may need assistance, offering to personally take the child home and provide the necessary care.

Tuicolo also pointed out the importance of involving traditional leaders and members of a vanua in addressing the issue of youth homelessness.

He believes that a joint approach between government ministries and local communities is essential to combat the problem effectively.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.