Mother trades New Year fun for family livelihood

Fijians across the country welcomed the New Year with celebrations, family time and reflection.

For many, it was a day to relax, enjoy picnics, play sports and spend time with loved ones under the bright summer sky.

But for some, the first day of the year was a reminder of dedication, sacrifice and the daily grind.

Sovaia Sewale, a Market Vendor from Natavea, Naitasiri, spent the day at the Suva Municipal Market preparing and selling produce.

Supporting her family of eight children meant missing the usual New Year celebrations, but she says it is a sacrifice worth making.

“We have been doing this for over 20 years. Sometimes we miss special occasion such as Easter, Christmas and even New year. But we do prepare everything for them before we come down to Suva for our market day which is usually a three day stay in Suva with our relative.”

Sewale added that her children understand the importance of hard work, and careful preparation ensures the household is provided for.

“This is not the time to make excuses. We were able to make ends meet, what is required of the Vanua, we give, from the church we give as well as for our family.”

Meanwhile, members of the Suva Zone Kingdom Citizen Congregation gathered at Suva Point to welcome the New Year, led by Reverend Ilaitia Sukanavere.

Across Fiji, families celebrated in parks with picnics and sports, making the most of the sunny weather and cherishing time together.

For many, January 1 was a blend of reflection, faith and the simple joys of togetherness.

