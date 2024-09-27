Mortgage defaults push families to the brink

The issue where people lose their homes to mortgages due to payment delays is common.

Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma highlighted this in a recent Housing Policy review consultation after a woman and a man raised concerns after their respective families had to give up their homes for mortgages.

The woman says they were only left to pay $7000, but due to unforeseen circumstances, their home was taken away and they moved to an informal settlement in Caubati, Nasinu.

The man, on the other hand, says he has been paying around $700 monthly for several years, but the deduction is not reflected in their payment.

Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma admits this is a common issue, and the Ministry has received reports similar in nature.

Lesuma says the Ministry of Housing and the Housing Authority of Fiji are working closely, exploring all avenues to ensure Fijians do not lose their house.

“We’ve discussed with the Housing Authority, and I think one thing that is coming clearly from the Housing Authority is that for people to not lose their house, we will explore all avenues we can to ensure that the person does not lose his property. I can reassure you that the Housing Authority and the Ministry will exhaust all avenues to assist someone who has been affected as such.”

The Permanent Secretary says the new policy aims to address the issue and ensure affordability for low-income owners is addressed.

He also admits to the scarcity of lands for subdivision development.

Lesuma says for this the Ministry is working closely with other stakeholders, particularly the iTaukei Land Trust Board, for the possibility of developing native lands for housing purposes.

He stressed that laws will have to be adhered to when considering this.