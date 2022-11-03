More potential in the IT sector: Singh

Information Technology company DATEC sees huge potential in IT and E-Business Solutions in Fiji.

Chief Executive, Satyen Singh says over the years, they have grown exponentially.

He says the company is now focusing on transforming its projects and enhancing its service delivery.

“We are working with most of the banks, telecom companies, and medium to large enterprises in the region. So we are also the preferred provider for all the MNCs in the region.”



DATEC Chief Executive, Satyen Singh.

Singh says customer engagement also plays a vital role in this sector.

“We are supporting and selling it to almost customers in almost all the islands in the region. In Fiji, we are touching the lives and almost all the companies in Fiji because we have been serving Fiji for over 37 years and all the companies that need IT engagement.”

DATEC Financial Officer Vinit Nand believes Fiji has a lot to explore in this sector.

In doing so, Datec will host a two-day Tech summit starting today, to unlock unlimited business possibilities and create economic opportunities.

Over 70 international members and 200 delegates from across the region will be part of the Tech Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in Sigatoka.