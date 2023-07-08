More investment needed for TVET training

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has emphasized the need for greater investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The minister announced that institutions such as FNU, Polytech, and USP are eager to bolster the apprenticeship scheme and enhance skills training as part of this initiative.

With support from employers, he says the government aims to incentivize the apprenticeship scheme to ensure a steady supply of skilled workers.

“The Bureau of Stats has done its survey and 60% of the employment opportunities are in the TVET area and we have an exodus of skills migration. So for that reason we have to up our skills training program. We have the FNU, we have the Polytech, weave USP, all coming on board and we are also going to incentivize the apprenticeship scheme”

Minister Singh stressed the importance of focusing on short-term, medium-term, and long-term competency-based training programs to meet the demands of the job market effectively.

The primary objective is to equip individuals with the necessary skills and qualifications while curbing the exodus of skilled workers.

By investing more resources into TVET training, Singh says the government aims to bridge the skills gap and create a workforce that is well-prepared to meet the demands of various industries.