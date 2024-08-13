Mohammed highlights health equity in meeting

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

A team from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Wellness division recently had a successful meeting with Australia’s First Nations Ambassador Justin Mohammed, where key health issues were discussed.

The meeting focused on wellness, non-communicable disease prevention and control, and primary healthcare.

Also part of the discussion was the health status of Indigenous people.

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji/ Facebook]

Mohammed noted that the Australian Human Rights Commission has identified improving the health status of Indigenous peoples in Australia and the region as a longstanding challenge for governments.

The gap in health status remains unacceptably wide and has been recognized as a human rights concern by United Nations committees and acknowledged by Australian governments.

Mohammed was appointed by the Federal government as Australia’s inaugural Ambassador for First Nations People last year.

The First Nations Ambassador emphasized that healthcare access should be equal and equitable regardless of background.