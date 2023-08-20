MoH secures aid to procure medical containers

The government of Japan today formalised its grant aid for the procurement of medical containers for the Ministry of Health.

These containers are designed and built on the frame of shipping containers, allowing them to be mobilised to be stationed as medical centres in disaster-affected areas, where access to critical services is limited.

Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro says the support is worth $2.5 million for the fully equipped state-of-the-art medical containers.

Article continues after advertisement

This grant aid is facilitated under the Economic Social Development Program.

The project is the seventh to be implemented under this scheme.

The seven projects that were implemented from 2016 to date amount to approximately $48.52 million.

The grant aid was received by the Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong.

Dr Fong says this partnership showcases the true essence of international cooperation and is a testament to Japan’s support for enhancing public health development in Fiji.