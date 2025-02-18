MoE cracks down on indiscipline in schools

[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Education will not tolerate bullying or acts of indiscipline.

This was the clear message from Education Minister Aseri Radrodro during the Queen Victoria School Prefects’ Induction Ceremony.

Radrodro is urging teachers to treat students as if they were their own children, as parents and guardians are often far away, and teachers are seen as second parents.

He stresses that the Ministry will continue to support the school, including the introduction of school chaplains and various new pay initiatives that have been implemented.

Teachers were also reminded to remain vigilant and prioritize their teaching responsibilities above all others, including extracurricular activities like sports.

Radrodro congratulated the newly appointed Student Prefects and reminded them that leadership comes with both expectations and responsibility.

He is encouraging students to never use their badge as a tool for abusing power but rather to serve with humility and respect.

