Modern fire station for Navua after 36 years

[Photo: Navua firefighters & officers in front of the newly constructed Navua Fire Station]

After 36 years of operating from a substandard facility, firefighters and officers in Navua finally have a state-of-the-art fire station.

The new facility, constructed for $2.5 million, was officially commissioned by Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matonitabua and Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the previous station was like a penitentiary highlighting the challenging conditions faced by firefighters.

[Photo: Newly constructed Navua Fire Station]

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa highlighted the critical role of the fire station, citing the significant number of incidents responded to by Navua firefighters in recent years.

He says in the last five years, firefighters in Navua have responded to 17 property fires, 18 small fires, 37 road accident rescues, four swift water rescues, and one rescue operation related to a natural disaster.

Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua expressed his gratitude for the new facility, emphasizing the enhanced safety it provides for the communities of Namosi and Serua.

“The vanua of Namosi and Serua will now have a firefighting team ready to respond to road accidents, providing life-saving interventions when they are most needed”

The new fire station is set to serve approximately 7,000 people within the Navua boundary.

It will also provide essential services to 149 commercial businesses and 11 industrial businesses in the area.

