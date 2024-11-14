Mock crash exercise conducted at Nadi Airport

To ensure their safety mechanisms are in place and working, the Nadi International Airport completed a successful mock crash exercise today.

This was primarily to test the airport’s emergency plans and preparedness which also includes other key stakeholders.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive, Mesake Nawari says the purpose of orchestrating the real-time simulated mock exercise is two-fold.

Nawari says firstly, the exercise is to assess the effectiveness of their emergency response procedures and the readiness of their personnel in swiftly mitigating the impact of real emergencies.

He states the other part is to prioritize the preservation of lives and property.

Nawari highlights that the exercise demonstrates Fiji Airport’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and emergency preparedness as mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF) regulations.

Similar mock exercises are also conducted in the other airports that Fiji Airports manages.