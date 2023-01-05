MoA launches Youth in Agriculture Policy

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

To encourage the active engagement of young Fijians in agriculture, the Ministry has launched its Youth in Agriculture Policy.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Doctor Vinesh Kumar, says the policy aims to support rural youth farming and to promote them through participation in the economy, governance, and decision-making.

Dr. Kumar says they wish to attract the younger generation to be key players in attaining their vision of a food-secure Fiji with prosperous farmers.

He says the policy will also address gender disparities in agriculture.

This is in collaboration with the European Union-funded Technical Assistance for the Support of Sustainable Rural Livelihoods programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization.