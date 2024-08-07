Mistrust and KPIs highlighted as issues on FSCG report

Deep mistrust and perceived miscommunications between farmers and the iTaukei Land Trust Board were observed during a recent visit made by the Committee on Economic Affairs to the Sugar Cane Growers Council 2019-2021 Report.

Chair Sakiusa Tubuna says despite TLTB’s assurances of lease renewals, the mistrust exists.

Sakiusa Tubuna is also concerned about the lack of key performance indicators within the SCGC which hinders effective monitoring of the Council’s performance.

“Sugarcane Growth Council should play a vital role in building trust in this relationship. The Committee highlighted KPIs and urged SCGC to develop new KPIs for new income streams that will enhance the economic viability of the sugar industry.”

Additionally, the Committee urged the SCGC to build trust among all sugar-related stakeholders and implement new incentives and training to reverse the declining trend in sugar crop production

The Council’s recent report also shows an 18% decline in cane production compared to the 2020 season, largely due to Cyclone Yasa’s impact.

The Committee emphasized the need for policy and practical reforms to boost farmer confidence and motivation, which are essential for increasing sugarcane crop production, yield, and overall performance in the industry.