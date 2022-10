Lusiana Ledua. [File Photo]

19-year-old Lusiana Ledua who was been reported missing at the Nakasi Police Station has been found.

Ledua was last seen leaving home on August 13th and reportedly contacted a friend via Facebook Messenger last Tuesday.

However, she did not reveal her exact whereabouts.

Police say Ledua’s family have been informed of her whereabouts.