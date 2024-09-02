Miss Universe Fiji crowning chaos

[Source: Missuupdate / Facebook]

Nadine Roberts will now represent Fiji in the Miss Universe competition after the judges wrongly announced the winner on Friday night at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.

The crown was initially given to 24-year-old Manshika Prasad, who is currently pursuing her MBA in Australia while Roberts as runner-up.

In a statement, the Miss Universe Fiji 2024 says a controversial decision by judges on the night incorrectly awarded the wrong winner at the Gala Top Ten finalists’ event.

Article continues after advertisement

It says what transpired has caused heartbreak and tears for the finalists.

Miss Universe Fiji admitted that this could have been easily avoided had the contracted organizer followed correct procedures in the event.

The MUF notes that the contracted organizer had failed to count the licensee vote and consult them in the event of a tie.

An internal review by the organization revealed that seven judges plus one vote by licensee holder left the two girls with four votes each, resulting in a tie.

Concerns were raised by the local licensee representative on the night regarding counting the licensee vote to ensure transparency in voting calculations.

Despite this, MUF claims the contracted organizer rushed to make the winning announcements, creating unnecessary confusion and controversy.

The MUF licensee representative says it’s upsetting when such errors occur as it taints a successful event, and with amazing contestants and a top ten that Fiji can be proud of.

Roberts will represent Fiji in the Miss Universe competition later this year in Mexico.