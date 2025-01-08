Ministry works to restore radiology and lab services

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is working to restore full radiology and laboratory services at Savusavu Hospital.

The X-ray machine in the radiology unit at the hospital is currently non-functional and the Ministry’s biomedical team is working on a software replacement.

They are also working on a short-term deployment of a portable digital X-ray machine to assist with the service needs at the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

For the long-term, the Ministry plans to install a new general X-ray machine for the hospital when the new machines purchased by the Ministry arrive in June this year.

Patients requiring x-ray investigations are currently sent to Labasa Hospital or a private provider in Savusavu when the need arises.

Ultrasound tests are continuing to be provided at the unit in the hospital.

The Haematology Analyzer at the Laboratory Unit of Savusavu Hospital is also non-functional and the Ministry is working on the replacement for the old machine.

Specimen for haematological testing are currently sent to Labasa and the local private provider when required.

Basic biochemistry, blood cross matching, serology testing continues to be conducted at the laboratory unit.