Ministry works to instill good governance in municipal councils

Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa emphasized the efforts of the Ministry to instill good governance across the 13 municipal councils with a focus on bringing their financial reports up to date.

While speaking on the Nadi Town Council 2016 report in parliament, Nalumisa noted that the councils, including Nadi Town Council, have committed to completing pending financial reports and submitting them for audit by the end of the year.

As of now, 37 accounts have been submitted to the Auditor General, while 50 more are ready for submission.

Nalumisa highlighted key recommendations for Nadi Town Council, including upgrading Prince Charles Park to attract international teams and renaming it to King Charles Park in line with the change in the British monarchy.

“Ministry is committed, to ensuring that future expansion serves the best interests of both the council and its residents, enhancing service delivery, and ensuring equitable development across Nadi. And also regarding the council to work closely with government as well as donor partners in terms of Nadi flood alleviation project. I think it’s a very important exercise.”

Additionally, Nalumisa emphasized the need for the council to extend its town boundaries, provide adequate services, and address flooding challenges, particularly through collaboration on the Nadi flood alleviation project.

A significant point raised was the need for a new landfill project in the Western Division, with plans under review by the cabinet.

Other initiatives discussed include improving waste management, reintroducing a challenge fund for capital projects, and implementing strategies for collecting outstanding town rates.

Nalumisa expresses confidence in the continued collaboration between the Ministry and Nadi Town Council to ensure progress and development for the town.