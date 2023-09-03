Ministry to help curb NCDs

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways will work in collaboration with government ministries and entities to help curb non-communicable diseases.

Speaking during the launch of the Ministry’s Costed Operations Plan 2023-2024, Minister responsible Vatimi Rayalu says there is a need to promote healthy living as over 80 percent of deaths related to NCDs occur annually.

Rayalu says the ministry’s effort will focus on increasing production and consumption of fresh vegetables and fruits.

“I ponder the idea of using that platform to keep going up and not letting go of that momentum. Maybe we need to change the mode of supply; if we apply seeds at that time now that this same group of people that we target have found job, then we can give them seedlings instead of seeds. Potted seedlings for their own backyards.”

Rayalu says the ministry’s target is to keep the momentum of teaching Fijians to plant vegetables rather than letting them slip back to unhealthy food.

The Ministry is working on ensuring that the agriculture sector is more resilient and sustainable.