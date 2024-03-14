Ministry to establish national database

The housing ministry will be establishing a national housing database, which will be a comprehensive and centralized system.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says this aims to collect, manage, and maintain comprehensive and up-to-date data related to the housing sector, including information on housing units, occupancy rates, tenure types, construction materials, property condition, and green building initiatives.

Nalumisa says the strategic master plan for Viti Levu has been completed and will be presented to Cabinet in the coming weeks.

He adds that they have received overwhelming support and commitment from all stakeholders.

The Minister says his ministry took control of the project to ensure that Fiji’s growth and development are undertaken in a sustainable manner and are transformative.