Ministry to carry out mass vaccination

A mass vaccination program against typhoid will be carried out in the Northern Division in July.

This will be done by the Ministry of Health along with the Ty-FIVE Project, the International Vaccine Project, and Live and Learn Fiji from July 4th until August.

The Ministry is calling on the people in the North to get vaccinated with the typhoid conjugate vaccine to protect them and their loved ones.

Article continues after advertisement

They are also conducting general awareness campaigns on the TCV and its benefits in preventing the spread of typhoid.