Ministry to address low cane payment

The Sugar Ministry is addressing concerns raised by Seaqaqa cane farmers regarding the $12 payment received in the latest disbursement.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh has confirmed he will meet with the Prime Minister to explore viable solutions for improving the low payments received by farmers.

Cane farmer Jagdish Sami pleads with the government to re-examine the cane payment for their sector, as most have yet to receive their payment from the bank.

“It is less, less for this time, because last year we got this payment, $24. And farmers are humbly needing this money this time, not $12. We have paid for the labor at a rate of $25 because we know that kind of price was $105 last year, and this year should be like that. So it means a lot of money. This time, in Seaqaqa, you ask the kind farmers; they haven’t got it in their payment voucher; the money has never gone to the bank.”

In response, Minister Charan Jeath Singh explained how the payment was decided, where the $12 payment was all being calculated by the tribunal.

“The tribunal is there after the selling of the sugar and so forth. That’s when they determine what the third-case payment or second-case payment should be. However, I have just basically noted down the complaints of the farmers. Generally, most of the payment that has been paid out has been deducted because they have got accounts or they have been settled with the banks and other organizations.”

However, some farmers have also acknowledged the grant assistance given by the ministry for lease premiums.

Meanwhile, fifty-nine farmers today received their grant under the New Farmers & Lease Premium Assistance Program, while 29 farmers in Labasa will receive theirs tomorrow.

