Ministry targets street life with whole-of-society approach

The plight of street dwellers, children and the elderly requires urgent attention, says Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Kiran urged the public to show compassion and support for vulnerable groups, including people living with disabilities and senior citizens.

She said feeding those in need must be accompanied by connecting them to shelters, education and employment opportunities.

“We are grateful to all who contribute to supporting those in need but feeding people on the streets must also be coupled with connecting them to shelters, education, and employment opportunities.”

Kiran pointed out the dangers faced by children living on the streets, including exposure to violence, abuse, and diseases like HIV and STIs.

She said providing proper shelter and support is essential for their safety and dignity.

Kiran noted that the Ministry, in partnership with the Fiji Police Force, works weekly to reunite individuals with their families.

In cases of domestic violence, children are placed in shelters to ensure their protection.

She emphasized that tackling street life requires a coordinated, whole-of-society approach, involving community members, faith groups and welfare officers to ensure effective rehabilitation and support.

