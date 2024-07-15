Ministry struggles with skilled labour deficit

[File Photo]

There is a need to enhance human resources and equipment to meet the growing demands of various ministries, says Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

He says the ministry is dealing with a shortage of skilled personnel, particularly operators and trade professionals which has hindered the ability to scale up operations effectively.

Ro Filipe states that while acquiring equipment is relatively straightforward, addressing the shortage of skilled human resources is more complex.

In response to these challenges, he says the latest budget includes provisions for strengthening human resources, with an emphasis on hiring skilled personnel to meet the increased demand.

The ministry has allocated funds for additional project staff to handle the growing workload.

Ro Filipe notes that key institutions such as the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, government quarters and the Department of Works are set to benefit from the increased budget.

The budget prioritizes the upgrade and enhancement of severely deteriorated quarters across various divisions.