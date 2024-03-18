Ministry reviews National Digital Strategy

[File Photo]

The Trade Ministry is currently working on reviewing the National Digital Strategy which will harness the potential of emerging technologies.

This has been highlighted by Ministry of Trade Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali while marking World Consumer Rights Day last week.

Ali says that the strategy offers us a roadmap to navigate the complexities of the digital economy, addressing specific challenges and barriers that hinder the adoption and growth of e-commerce in Fiji.

“Have the rights frameworks, laws, and regulations to govern them, and control them. AI is also utilized by scammers and fraudsters to hide their deceptive tactics.”

Ali adds that the government is taking proactive steps to address concerns regarding online scams through the establishment of task forces to assist Fijians.

“There is a multi-agency anti-scam taskforce that enables the government to take up proactive stance in combating the spectrum of fraud that happens in our economy and address it very quickly.”

With the ever-evolving digital landscape, the Ministry of Trade is urging people to take advantage of what technology has to offer while at the same time remaining cautious.