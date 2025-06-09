Ministry pushes farm roads to drive growth

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The Agriculture Ministry has built 73 farm roads since 2023, with 13 more planned for 2025-2026, Minister Tomasi Tunabuna told Parliament.

Tunabuna said the Farm Access Program was transforming rural farming.

He states it connects isolated communities to markets, schools and essential services.

The roads also allow farmers to expand production, diversify crops, and boost incomes.

Central Division leads with 36 roads built over two years, benefiting more than 700 households. Western Division has 25, Northern five and Eastern seven, reaching over 1,700 households nationwide.

Next year, the Ministry will construct seven roads in Central, four in Western, and 1 each in Northern and Eastern Divisions.

Tunabuna warned delays caused by lengthy tender processes, the rainy season, competing ministry contracts, and limited budgets remain a challenge.

He said the program was vital to empowering farmers, increasing rural incomes, and strengthening Fiji’s agricultural sector.

