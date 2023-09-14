The Ministry of Employment has close to 20,000 applications pending from Fijians who intend to work in overseas countries under the Labour Mobility Schemes.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh in Parliament today.

Singh says they are processing applications from mid-2021.

He adds that there is interest from people intending to work abroad.

The minister says enhanced labour mobility is a shared priority of the economic relationship.

He adds that they are committed to working together with the Australian government and their representatives to ensure that the scheme is mutually beneficial.

Singh says they intend to ensure that workers get fair treatment.