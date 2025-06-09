Ministry probes mass fish kills in Kadavu

[Source: Fiji Gov't FB]

The Ministry of Fisheries is investigating a mass fish kill in Kadavu after receiving reports and photographic evidence of dead reef fish across several villages along the Nasegai and Nabukelevu-i-Ra coastlines.

The incident happened in the first week of February.

Similar fish kills have been observed in marine protected areas along the Coral Coast, according to Dr. Victor Bonito of Reef Explorer Fiji.

Dr. Bonito, who is based in Votua, Tikina Korolevu-i-wai in the province of Nadroga-Navosa also confirmed that severe coral bleaching is currently affecting shallow reefs in the area.

The Ministry is urging coastal communities to report any new sightings.

For health and safety reasons, authorities warn that dead fish must not be consumed, sold, or fed to animals.

