Ministry of Trade to establish more AI hubs

The Ministry of Trade is committed to establishing additional AI hubs in the country, aiming to position the Fiji as a center for innovation and technological advancement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted that these hubs will foster research and development in artificial intelligence, creating collaborative spaces for startups, entrepreneurs, and researchers to explore new ideas and solutions.

Kamikamica also stressed that the ministry is working with partners to promote sustainable growth and enhance technological innovation across various sectors.

He highlighted the importance of increasing the number of IT graduates, urging universities to boost their programs and schools to update curricula to include IT education.

“We will certainly ensure that we have the right guardrails in terms of the whole country’s governance around AI. But that said, it’s a very exciting time to be in the IT or communication space, because you can see the amount of opportunities it’s going to generate for the country over the next few years.”

Kamikamica also shared that the government recently partnered with KPMG to establish an AI Hub, which has already created 40 jobs.

KPMG’s Chief Digital Officer, John Munnelly, stated that they will bring in experts to train individuals in utilizing new technologies.

“The people we’ve recruited for our AI build-up—and we’ll need to recruit more—have a great mindset for learning. AI is new, and enthusiasm for learning and innovation is critical.”

This initiative aims to empower local talent to engage with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring that Fijians are well-prepared to participate in the global digital economy.