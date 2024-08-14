Ministry intensifies efforts to rehabilitate children

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Children has intensified its effort to restore the lives of children who have been affected by the use and abuse of illicit substances and drugs.

Child Services Unit Acting Director, Ela Tukutukulevu says they have strengthened their collaboration with stakeholders to ensure children who have been in conflict with the law are rehabilitated and reintegrated into communities.

Tukutukulevu says they have undertaken intervention for children who have become drug addicts.

“If that child needs to be rehabilitated which is another intervention that we will take. I know that at the moment, we do not really have rehabilitation centres for drug users, but we have, at the ministry, we have rehabilitation for our young people who come in conflict with the law.”

Tukutukulevu emphasizes the significance of support from individuals and authorities.

“Sometimes we, the families, the trusted families, we push them out of their own home. And that is something that we are trying to avoid. So we are trying to raise awareness so that our people can understand that these are some of the challenges that the young people go through.”

The Children’s Ministry has also collaborated with other stakeholders to establish a child well-being centre which will support the work undertaken by the Fiji Juvenile Rehabilitation and Development Center.

The Center offers a one-year programme for the rehabilitation and reintegration of children who have been involved in the abuse of substances and drugs.