Ministry hopes to expand spat-catching

The Ministry of Fisheries hopes to expand spat-catching and grow-out of rock oysters to other remote islands, particularly in the Lau and Yasawa Groups.

Currently, the Ministry has three established sites, namely in Muanaira (Rewa), Mau Community (Namosi) and Daku Community (Tailevu).

There are also 10 trial sites in District of Bureta (Ovalau), Waicoka, Togovere, Namarai, Vitawa, Nasavu (Bua), Nasau (Bua), Vusasivo (Cakaudrove), Viani (Cakaudrove) and Dakuniba (Cakaudrove).

While the Ministry is using these sites for research purposes, it is also promoting this livelihood project for food security and income generation to coastal communities.



Last Friday, a team led by the Minister for Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu, visited the spat-catching site operated by the Muanaira Womens Group in Vutia, Rewa.

In 2018, the Ministry and the Pacific Community demonstrated Fiji’s first-ever spat-catching and grow-out method for a technical trial at the Muanaira community, which was operated by the women’s group.

The trial of spat-catching and grow-out of rock oysters became technically successful in 2019.

The trial is now commercialised by oyster fishers of Muanaira, who are selling to Suva restaurants.

In April 2019, the Group collected a total of 5,875 juveniles.

The first batch of oysters was sold to Eden’s Restaurant in July 2020.

The women are still selling to date with their highest sale in 2020 to 2022 in which they harvest total pieces of 3,480 with a value of $5,100.00.