Ministry grapples with staff departures

The Ministry of Women has encountered a substantial staff exodus, with over 170 employees leaving their roles since 2019.

Reasons for departure include resignations, retirements, unfortunate deaths, “no jab no job” policy enforcement, and terminations.

Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki says the ministry faces significant challenges in recruiting replacements for the departed staff, resulting in vacant positions.

Nevertheless, Nadakuitavuki says the ministry has developed a comprehensive recruitment plan to address these staffing gaps efficiently.

“We are going through an organisational structure. We are talking to donors who will come and help us and with that we will then identify the critical positions. So to speak we have about 55 vacant positions that we intend to fill in the near future but the thing is we don’t want to fill just for the sake of filling.”

Nadakuitavuki says the Ministry is committed to overcoming these challenges, ensuring the continuity of its crucial work.