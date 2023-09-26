Ministry flooded with applications for SA roles

[Source: ICC]

The Ministry of Local Government has received an overwhelming number of applications for the positions of special administrators.

Permanent Secretary Seema Sharma says a review has been carried out and the Cabinet has approved the search for new administrators.

Sharma says that some of those currently serving have reapplied.

“We had a lot of people who have applied; almost 300 applications have been received, and we are actually going through them. We also have a few who have re-applied.”

Sharma also says the performance of chief executives is also under review.

She says the review has been endorsed by the Cabinet.