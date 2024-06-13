Ministry continues awareness on PWD strategy

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Public Works is currently working on ensuring a proper and balanced return of maintenance roles and responsibilities from the Fiji Roads Authority to the Public Works Department.

Permanent Secretary Paula Baleilevuka says that this is one of the key reasons for his visits to the work sites, road projects, and infrastructure under the Ministry of Public Works in the Northern Division.

He adds that this is to create awareness and discussions on how PWD will be structured and operate as approved by the cabinet with the intention of no job losses.

He says that PWD equipment has already been purchased and is expected to arrive by the end of June to allow the full commencement of work on maintaining rural roads and infrastructure around Vanua Levu.

“The government is aware of the concerns in rural areas and is trying to address that in terms of infrastructure; through the reviving of the PWD, we are already in the process of purchasing equipment and looking at bringing back some skills to the PWD so that they can come and do training and awareness on the existing staff.”

Baleilevuka adds that the Ministry will also be strengthening its service delivery with current road contractors through proper supervision and making sure quality of work is achieved in all roads and infrastructure projects.