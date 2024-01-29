Ministry commits to reducing imports of fruits

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways reaffirms its commitment to reducing fruit imports through the implementation of its Commercial Agricultural Development Program (CADP).

Last week, a team of agricultural officers conducted a comprehensive two-day training session in Vatukalo Village, Ovalau.

The training was attended by over 50 farmers from across the entire island of Ovalau, with the primary focus on imparting knowledge about planting and the effective management of fruit trees.

Senior Horticulture Technical Assistant Sitiveni Ramatalei encouraged participants to actively share their knowledge and identify areas for improvement on their respective farms, aiming to enhance overall production.

He added that these training sessions have been diligently conducted by a dedicated team of research officers, contributing to the broader goal of sustainable agricultural development in the region.

As part of the training initiative, the Ministry distributed seedlings for long beans, chillies, eggplant, tomatoes, and capsicum to the attendees.