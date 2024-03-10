Ministry advances MSME development initiatives

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Trade Ministry has been working closely with consultants on developing the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Act, the Access to Capital Bill, and Fiji’s first-ever MSME Strategic Plan.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, during the MSME Conference last Friday.

Kamikamica says that recently, the team from the Ministry concluded public consultations for the Access to Capital Bill and the MSME Strategic Plan.\

“Over the past months, we have made great strides in working with consultants on the development of an MSME Act, formulating an alternative option for access to funding, that is, the Access to Capital Bill. Finally, the drafting of Fiji’s first ever MSME Strategic Plan.”

Kamikamica has acknowledged every individual for their contribution to the development of the critical documents.



The Minister adds that their ministry remains committed to the growth of the crucial industry.