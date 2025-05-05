Minister reassures taxi drivers

[File Photo]

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has clarified that all taxi permit holders will continue to provide services as usual, as there will be no discontinuation or restrictions placed on them.

His comments come as parliament has passed the amendment to the Land Transport Authority Act, scrapping the Open Rank System and bringing back the Base and Stand System.

Ro Filipe says this has been done so that they can cater to the needs of taxi clientele and move taxis back to where they should be.

He has assured all taxi permit holders that the changes will be implemented gradually in a phased approach, and everyone’s needs will be taken care of.

“We are setting up a task force to operationalize this change and one of the main changes is to liberalize the definition of base and stand. For example those in the native Mataqali land are also able to set up bases on their land.”

Ro Filipe further states that another concern is the increase in pirate taxis, and their aim is to bring these operators into the legal framework.

He says that by regulating these illegal operators, it will not only assist them in their business but also ensure the safety of passengers.

