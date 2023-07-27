Minister listens to outcry of PRB tenants

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa visited the tenants of the Public Rental Board Block 5 flat in Nabua yesterday to address issues faced by them.

The tenants were initially given notice to vacate due to reports that the structure of the building is no longer safe, with PRB stating that its hands are tight and it will not be accommodating the majority of them in other flats as there is no space.

However, following the visit yesterday, the Minister assured the tenants that there are some options available and they will be assisted.

“We are going to explore options of referring to other institutions like HART if there are possibilities and if there are spaces there for them. Some of the tenants have offered to move to HARTS, so that is option number 2. We are also thinking of some who are thinking of moving to their villages, so we are thinking of giving those incentives, maybe some kinds of financial assistance to easily relocate them to the village.”

Ravu Dan, the Chairman of Block 5, says they are pleased that the government is able to assist them on time.



Chairman of Block 5, Ravu Dan.

Dan had told FBC News that most of the tenants have nowhere to go, and the notice was for them to evict the property by today.

One of the 20 tenants has been moved to Lagilagi housing, while the remaining 19 families await further consultation from the government.