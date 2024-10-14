Minister defends re-entry of Musa

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua [right] and Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua states that convicted drug offender Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa, has served his time and has a legal right to re-enter the country.

Musa, was convicted in 2017 for his involvement in three separate drug importation cases into New Zealand.

Tikoduadua states that despite the opinions surrounding his conviction, it is essential to recognize that he has completed his sentence.

The Minister also acknowledged that Musa is a person of interest to law enforcement, indicating that authorities are aware of his background and will continue to monitor him.