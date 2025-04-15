Minister defends overseas trip

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua [File Photo]

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has strongly defended his official overseas travel in response to public criticism about the purpose and duration of the trip, stating that the visit is a matter of duty, not leisure.

Tikoduadua emphasized that the official travel is to visit Fijian troops deployed across multiple international peacekeeping missions, including the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights, the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) in Jerusalem and Tiberias, and the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Sinai.

Drawing from personal experience, the Minister shared his time serving in Lebanon as a UN peacekeeper, stressing that the journey was rooted in understanding and support for those who serve the nation overseas.

The Minister pushed back against suggestions that his responsibilities could be fulfilled remotely, calling such assumptions “naive” and “offensive.”

Addressing cost concerns, the Minister clarified that all travel arrangements are in line with government policies and that some expenses will be covered by host nations.

While acknowledging the pressing challenges at home, including crime and narcotics, the Minister affirmed that national security extends beyond Fiji’s borders.

Tikoduadua is on a 42-day overseas mission to the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

The visit is to reaffirm Fiji’s commitment to international peace and security and to honor the men and women of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces currently serving on peacekeeping deployments.

He is expected to return to the country on the 25th of next month.





