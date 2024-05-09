Minister assures investor confidence amid strike

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has stressed that the strike action taken by the Fiji Water staff, will not affect investor confidence.

Prasad explains that the coalition government not only restored the rights of workers and the journalists but also restored genuine democracy to take the country forward.

He adds the union leaders and staff are in talks with Fiji Water management and they are confident that the pending issues will be resolved as per the law.

Prasad says the workers have to follow the law before taking part in any industrial action.

“So you know you have the government, you have the employers, you have the unions working together and I don’t see any link to investor confidence you know just because you know there is there is action or demand by the workers of a particular company.”

The workers are being represented by National Union of Workers and their log of claims for the years 2023 and 2024 includes cost of living adjustments and other terms and conditions of employment.

They claim that the employer fails to prepare shift rosters in compliance with the law and fails to pay overtime since 2018.

The union claims the employer failed to negotiate and reach an agreement on a shift allowance, as currently there is none in place.

Striking workers also claim they have been asking for transport arrangements for employees who are required to work overtime prior to and after their normal shift.

They are also claiming that the billion-dollar company has failed to negotiate and conclude a job review.