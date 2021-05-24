Speaker rules on budget opposition

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has reminded parliamentarians that when his office makes a decision, it is guided by the Standing Orders, relevant laws, previous rulings and the Constitution.

Ratu Epeli was responding to issues raised by National Federation Party President Pio Tikodudua where he questioned a unanimous decision of the Business Committee to defer the scheduled 7 to 11 March parliament sitting.

The Speaker says his office considers all requests and submissions from all parties in Parliament and individual members with utmost respect and undertakes due diligence before a decision is taken.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Epeli says the Speaker’s office also takes a holistic approach and considers whether an urgent matter brought before Parliament serves the national interest.

He told members of Parliament that they are well aware that the Fijian economy is in the recovery stages from the effects of the pandemic and the members of the August institution should ensure the welfare of all Fijians remain paramount.

Ratu Epeli says the Government did inform the House and all members of Parliament present and the nation on 16th July 2021, through the Honourable Minister for Economy’s 2021/2022 Budget address that the budget will be reviewed after six months.

He says it is already past six months in this financial year and all members should have anticipated this.

He says he saw no reason why he should not consider the government’s proposal for a sitting to review the 2021/22 budget.