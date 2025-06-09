Millions lost to unharvested cane

{File Photo}

Sugar cane growers face severe financial hardship after record levels of stand-over cane during the 2025 season.

The Sugar Cane Growers Council reports that labor shortages, wet weather, and the Rarawai Mill fire left many crops unharvested, particularly in Viti Levu.

Assessments show roughly 80,000 tonnes of cane remain in fields, costing growers an estimated eight million dollars in lost revenue.

Late harvesting also damaged fields, threatening the productivity of future ratoon crops.

The SCGC has referred the matter to the Sugar Industry Tribunal to seek compensation.

Additionally, the Council is requesting loan and interest relief from banks, as growers with nil harvests lack insurance coverage.

This crisis underscores the urgent need for comprehensive crop insurance to protect against climate impacts and industry disruptions.

