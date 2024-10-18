Millions invested to tackle poverty

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The government has invested millions of dollars to ensure they uplift the vulnerable and prevent people from falling into the clutches of poverty.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Jovesa Vocea emphasized this during the official opening of the 2024 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty event in Galoa village.

He says the government is dedicated towards reducing poverty and creating more inclusive communities.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vocea says the government has invested $39 million into the province of Serua over the past two financial years, with $30 million directed at infrastructure development in the Tikina of Nuku and Batiwai.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vocea stresses that these investments aim to close the gap between rural and urban communities, ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He also highlights various social protection programs.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

“More recently, we have seen an increase in our monthly Social Protection allowances, which has impacted the lives of our most vulnerable groups, we have seen an improvement in accessing essential services such as Health and Education, and individuals and small business owners are encouraged to engage in various income generating initiatives through farming, fisheries and which contribute to their household income whilst improving accessibility to rural communities through upgrading community access roads.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Vocea also reiterates the government’s vision, laid out in the newly launched Fiji National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050, which focuses on empowering all Fijians through unity and collaboration.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]