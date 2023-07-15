Members vote in favour of industrial action

[Source: Supplied]

Members of the Construction and Energy Timber Workers Union of Fiji (CETWUF) have successfully collected votes in a secret strike ballot from their members around the country.

National Secretary, John Paul says the result of the total votes cast in their nationwide secret ballot last week reached 99 percent, and they have passed the 50 percent threshold.

Paul says the union now has the mandate to go on strike; however, dates will be confirmed next week.

He adds that its members have been requesting wage and allowance increases, improvements to working conditions, and long-term work contracts from Energy Fiji Limited.

Paul claims that all workers are under a three-year individual contract, and many have not had a pay raise for some years.

He further claims that every month, close to ten employees leave due to such issues.

Minister for Employment and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh, is expected to release a statement after speaking to both parties involved.