Mediation continues as Fiji Water strike enters 8th day

Today, another round of mediation talks is underway between Fiji Water and the National Union of Workers.

The 168 striking employees have been stationed outside the two facilities since last Tuesday, advocating for their demands.

Representatives from both Fiji Water and the NUW, including a representative from the United States, are currently engaged in discussions aimed at resolving the impasse.

General Secretary of the NUW, Felix Anthony is also part of the discussions.

The dispute stems from unresolved issues concerning labor conditions and worker welfare, prompting the employees to take collective action in pursuit of their rights.

FBC News is hoping to question the Fiji Water reps after their mediation today.