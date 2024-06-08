Media urged to support drug awareness efforts

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua, is urging media organizations to play a larger role in raising awareness about drug issues in the country.

He emphasizes that while there are existing plans to tackle drug problems, media outlets can significantly contribute by informing the public at the grassroots level.

Tikoduadua highlights that a collective approach is essential to effectively address the drug problem, stating that collaboration between the government and media is crucial.

“Obviously, that has been reported as something that has happened, and one always wonders what’s out there and what’s next.

Tikoduadua states that efforts are being made to focus on capacity building as part of the strategy to combat drug-related issues.