Meat quality and inspections under scrutiny

The Ministry of Agriculture is aware of the growing concerns regarding poor-quality meat and complacency within meat inspection processes.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu acknowledged the issue and stated that they have received complaints about the quality of meat.

However, Rayalu adds that efforts are underway to improve meat quality, with one of the key initiatives being the recruitment of qualified meat inspectors.

Article continues after advertisement

To address this, he commended the Australian Government’s assistance in providing training to local inspectors.

“But we would like to see that more of this training is done, not only for our local meat inspectors but the fact that our people are being absorbed into the Australian employment market in this field.”

Rayalu adds risks posed by lapses in professional standards could impact public health.