Masere to spend two weeks in remand

Social media influencer Ana Masere will remain in remand for the next two weeks after the Suva Magistrates Court denied her bail application.

Masere faces two counts of Causing Harm by Posting Electronic Communication under the Online Safety Act and two counts of Insulting or Annoying a Person under the Crimes Act.

It is alleged that earlier this month, she posted a video making comments against two individuals.

Article continues after advertisement

Her lawyer, Amrit Chand, argued for bail, stating that Masere is the sole breadwinner with businesses in Nadi and Labasa, and that her seven children and employees had been affected during her 48 hours in police custody.

He further submitted that Masere, who recently organized the Hope Carnival in the Western Division, intends to deactivate her TikTok account and refrain from derogatory or insulting behavior.

Police Prosecutor Corporal Salote Bola opposed bail, arguing that it was a matter of public interest and justice.

She also revealed that one of the complainants allegedly attempted suicide due to the remarks.

The Magistrate denied bail, and the matter has been adjourned to October 2nd.

The Magistrate has also transferred the case to Nadi.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.