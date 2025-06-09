Marou village to gain solar-powered cultural hub

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has become the first Pacific Island country to host a Land Art Generator Initiative design competition.

This event links art, technology and clean energy to advance climate resilience.

Opening the LAGI 2025 Fiji Exhibition in Suva, Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka said the event places Fiji and the Pacific at the forefront of global discussions on sustainability and innovation.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He stated that the exhibition is more than an art display, it is a statement of leadership, showing how climate solutions can be both functional and culturally meaningful.

Gavoka said Fiji’s progress in sustainable tourism and renewable energy proves that even small island states can lead in sustainability.

He highlighted initiatives such as marine conservation under the Blue Town commitments and renewable energy projects in resorts and rural communities.

He added that these efforts are guided by national policies that promote inclusive growth and low-emission development.

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged the partnership between international designers, local institutions, and the people of Marou Village in the Yasawas.

He said true innovation grows from communities rooted in culture and shared wisdom and thanked Marou villagers for their generosity and leadership in supporting the project.

With over 200 submissions from 45 countries and 36 universities, Gavoka said the exhibition reflects growing global interest in Fiji’s climate and cultural leadership.

Two winning designs will now move toward construction in Marou village in the Yasawa’s, providing clean energy, safe water and a communal space for storytelling and gatherings.

Gavoka said the completed project will stand as a symbol of what imagination and action can achieve together.

He added that through culture, design, and renewable energy, Fiji can build a future that is beautiful, resilient and just.

