Marketing an issue for Lomati Kava farmers

Kava is one of the major commodities in the village of Lomati, Matuku, in the Lau group.

According to the village Turaga ni Koro, Ilaitia Cama however, finding a stable market for their commodity is a challenge they face on a regular basis.

Cama says Lomati farmers are working with the Ministry of Agriculture to address the issue.

“We began this scheme in 2018 and 20 farmers were part of the scheme. This millionaire scheme have helped us develop our village. Some earned $30,000- $40,000. Some build their houses while others buy their fiberglass boats to help them generate income for their families. The only problem we have is the market and with the AMA here, we are hopeful that we will sort this issue out.”

Cama says the Agricultural Marketing Authority is now assisting the villagers of Matuku to sell their produce locally and also internationally.

Other commodities in Lomati include yams, dalo and coconut to name a few.

There are 14 households in the village with a population of 48.