Market vendors gain business skills

Fifteen women market vendors from Suva Municipal Market completed a three-day cooperative business operations training at the Ministry of Cooperatives Headquarters in Suva.

The training focused on cooperative governance, financial management, and long-term sustainability.

Director and Registrar of Cooperatives Iosefo Koroidimuri encouraged the participants to apply the training and build on their efforts.

Koroidimuri also highlights that only five percent of businesses in Fiji are iTaukei-owned.

He emphasizes the role of cooperatives in indigenous economic empowerment.



Cooperative member Mere Baleidriti says the training clarified members’ roles and highlighted the importance of responsibility, cooperation, and unity for success.

The training equipped members with skills in leadership, financial literacy, digital tools, and compliance, preparing them to expand their business ventures and contribute to grassroots economic growth.

